Neyveli Boiler Blast Live: 5 killed, 17 injured in explosion at Tamil Nadu plant

Tamil Nadu Boiler Blast Latest News: At least five people are reportedly dead and as many as 17 others suffered serious injuries in a boiler blast at Neyveli Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli. The explosion took place in Unit 5, Plant 2. According to reports, the deceased were contractual workers. This is the second blast at the factory since the lockdown was imposed in March. The injured persons have been admitted to NLC lignite hospital.