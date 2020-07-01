  • MORE MARKET STATS
Neyveli Boiler Blast Live: 5 killed, 17 injured in explosion at Tamil Nadu plant

Updated: July 1, 2020 12:27:07 pm

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Boiler Blast: At least 5 people lost their lives over a dozen sustained injuries after an explosion at Neyveli Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu.

At least 17 people were injured and taken to NLC lignite hospital.

Tamil Nadu Boiler Blast Latest News: At least five people are reportedly dead and as many as 17 others suffered serious injuries in a boiler blast at Neyveli Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli. The explosion took place in Unit 5, Plant 2. According to reports, the deceased were contractual workers. This is the second blast at the factory since the lockdown was imposed in March. The injured persons have been admitted to NLC lignite hospital.

Live Blog

NLC Boiler Explosion

Highlights

    11:57 (IST)01 Jul 2020
    Tamil Nadu: 17 injured in blast at Neyveli lignite plant

    Tamil Nadu: At least 17 people have been injured in a blast that took place at Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu. The blast happened at a boiler in stage two of Neyveli lignite plant. 

    11:54 (IST)01 Jul 2020
    Explosion reported at Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu: A massive explosion happened today at Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the blast took place at a boiler in stage two of the plant. 

