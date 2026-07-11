With two of Europe’s biggest football powers set to meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, demand for tickets to France vs Spain has surged as supporters race to secure seats for one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures.

France booked their place in the last four after defeating Morocco, while Spain edged Belgium to set up a heavyweight semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s everything fans need to know about ticket availability, official sales and current prices.

When is France vs Spain?

The first semi-final will be played on Tuesday, July 14 (Wednesday, July 15 in India) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one of the flagship venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winners will progress to the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

How can fans buy France vs Spain tickets?

Most of FIFA’s major ticket ballots, including the Visa presale and random allocation phases, have already concluded.

Supporters still hoping to attend the match have three primary options:

FIFA Last-Minute Sales Phase: Tickets continue to be released on a first-come, first-served basis through FIFA’s official ticketing portal, subject to availability.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: Fans can purchase verified tickets from other supporters through FIFA’s authorised resale platform.

Secondary marketplaces: Tickets are also available through commercial resale platforms, although buyers are advised to carefully review terms and authenticity before purchasing.

Availability changes regularly as FIFA releases additional inventory and supporters relist tickets.

How much do France vs Spain tickets cost?

According to FIFA’s official pricing structure, semi-final tickets are available in categories ranging from $930 to $3,295, depending on seating location.

However, demand has pushed resale prices significantly higher.

Sports portal Goal suggest fans may have to pay between $1,500 and $9,500 on resale platforms, with premium hospitality packages commanding even higher prices.

Official semi-final ticket prices

Category pricing: $930-$3,295

Estimated resale prices

$1,500-$9,500

By comparison, tickets for the World Cup final range from $1,490 to $7,875 through FIFA, although resale prices have climbed far beyond those figures.

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A blockbuster semi-final awaits

The clash brings together two of Europe’s most successful international sides.

France are chasing a third World Cup title after triumphs in 1998 and 2018, while Spain are seeking their second crown following their historic success in 2010.

With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Rodri expected to feature, the semi-final is widely viewed as one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

Given the demand, supporters hoping to attend are encouraged to monitor FIFA’s official ticket portal and resale marketplace regularly, as additional seats can become available closer to kick-off.