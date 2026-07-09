The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Thursday, a day after its usual date, having advanced into Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

This is the slowest progression of monsoon –taking 36 days from onset on June 5 over Kerala coast to cover the whole country — in the last five years. In 2021, the monsoon took 40 days to cover the country by July 13 after the onset on June 3.

“Under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over west Uttar Pradesh Thursday and Uttarakhand on Friday,” IMD stated.

However, the met department in its forecast indicated significant reduction in rainfall activity is likely over central parts of the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh and over south peninsular India from Friday onwards.

In its outlook for the next two weeks, the met department has stated that a cyclonic circulation is likely to be formed over Bihar and neighbourhood and northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Bengal and Odisha coasts during the later part of the week.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely over east India, north-east, north-west plains and peninsular India during the week,” IMD stated. However overall rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over the country as a whole during next one week.

July Rains Narrow Deficit

Over 45% surplus rainfall in July has reduced the overall monsoon rainfall-deficit to 14.3% from 40% at June-end. The overall rainfall across the country has been 205 millimeters (mm) against a long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm during June 1 – July 9, 2026

The surplus rainfall is expected to give a boost to kharif crops sowing which had been delayed.

Due to the ‘active’ phase of monsoon since last week over the rain-fed core zone of central India, the region received 3%-surplus rainfall, a sharp improvement from 50% deficiency reported at June-end.

Persistent Deficits in East

In terms of regional distribution, northwest (-9%), east/north-east (-38%) and south peninsular (-15%) have received deficient rainfall so far this monsoon season.

Despite the revival of monsoon rains this month, a rainfall deficit of 39% in east and northeast India, however, continues to be a matter of concern as it may impact sowing in Bihar (-53%), Jharkhand (-43%), Assam (-37%), Punjab (-37%) and Uttar Pradesh (-27%) which have received inadequate rainfall.

Typically, the southwest monsoon after onset over Kerala coast in early June covers the entire country by July. The monsoon rains start gradually receding from the north region during the mid-September.

The monsoon season accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual precipitation. IMD forecast ‘below-normal’ rainfall of less than 94% of the benchmark- LPA for July, citing El Nino conditions evolving over the Pacific Ocean.