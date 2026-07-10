The Centre has ruled out offering motorists a choice between pure petrol, E10 and E20, arguing that running multiple parallel fuel streams and blend options could introduce a big logistical challenge across India’s fuel retail system.

The ministry said stocking pure petrol, E10 and E20 at every filling station would require separate storage, transportation and inventory arrangements throughout a network of more than one lakh retail outlets.

The system would also have to be supported by parallel infrastructure at refineries, terminals, pipelines and depots. This would raise handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency.

As per a FAQ released by the Ministry of Oil and Petroleum on Friday, providing multiple blend options would sharply increase distribution costs and undermine a transition backed by extensive research, investments, vehicle testing, field testing by the government in consultation with automobile manufacturers.

Presenting their rationale for going ahead with E20, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the fuel had been introduced after evaluating its impact on engine durability, material compatibility and its impact on fuel efficiency, drivability and other citizen welfare focused goals.

The ministry’s clarification comes amid concerns being raised by some vehicle owners over lower mileage and the possible impact of E20 on older vehicles that were originally certified only for petrol containing up to 10% ethanol.

While acknowledging that some vehicles may experience a marginal reduction in mileage, the government said E20 offers a higher octane rating, better anti-knock properties, faster combustion and lower particulate emissions making it slightly better for the environment.

More importantly, it argued, replacing one-fifth of petrol with domestically produced ethanol insulates an equivalent share of every vehicle’s fuel tank from swings in international crude prices, geopolitical conflicts and shipping disruptions.

“Nearly 20% of every litre of petrol sold in India today is domestically produced ethanol,” the ministry said, adding that the component is procured at roughly Rs 71 per litre and does not fluctuate daily with Brent crude prices.

As per the ministry of oil and petroleum, the government’s choice to go ahead with E20 was one of the key reasons why India was able to offer some of the lowest fuel prices across the globe amid the war.

Why E20 is not necessarily cheaper

The government also addressed a common question: if ethanol replaces imported petrol, why has E20 not resulted in a visible reduction in pump prices?

The answer, according to the ministry, lies in how ethanol is priced. Ethanol is purchased at remunerative rates to support Indian farmers and attract investment in production capacity.

Maize-based ethanol, for instance, is currently procured at around Rs 71.86 per litre before the addition of goods and services tax, transportation, storage and depot-handling costs.

The programme, therefore, is not designed only to reduce petrol prices on a particular day. Its broader objective is to lower India’s dependence on imported oil and help the nation achieve energy security while shielding the citizens from volatile global oil prices.

The government cited fuel-price movements to support its argument. Petrol prices in Delhi increased by 5.58% between June 2022 and June 2026, from Rs 96.72 to Rs 102.12 per litre.

Over the same period, petrol prices rose by nearly 40% in Pakistan, 43% in Bangladesh and over 20% in Nepal, according to data presented by the ministry. The comparison, however, is also influenced by differences in taxation, exchange rates, subsidies and domestic fuel-pricing policies across countries.

Automakers were consulted before rollout

Responding to fears that the move to E20 had been accelerated without sufficient preparation, the ministry said automobile manufacturers, component suppliers, testing agencies and research institutions were consulted before the blend became the standard petrol grade.

An inter-ministerial roadmap published in 2021 examined material compatibility, engine calibration, fuel systems, durability, emissions and mileage.

The Automotive Research Association of India, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, oil marketing companies and technical institutions were involved in the process.

The government said the transition could not have proceeded without the cooperation of vehicle makers, particularly because manufacturers continue to honour vehicle warranties.

“Had automobile manufacturers not been fully satisfied with the results, they would never have stood behind the product or honoured vehicle warranties,” the ministry said.

It cited Maruti Suzuki’s service data for FY26, saying the automaker handled 2.84 crore vehicles, including around 1.5 crore older vehicles that were not initially certified for E20, without reporting ethanol-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or reduced component life. Hero MotoCorp had reported a similar field experience, it added.

The ministry argued that if E20 were causing widespread damage to fuel lines, rubber components or engines, the automobile industry would have encountered lakhs of warranty claims, component replacements and consumer complaints.

Such large-scale failures have not been reported, it said.

Vehicle manuals describing a model as “E10 compatible”, according to the government, reflect the fuel specification in force when the vehicle was created. The label does not necessarily establish that a vehicle becomes unsafe when national fuel specifications are subsequently upgraded following engineering tests, research and regulatory approval.

From Model T to India’s E20 transition

Ethanol has been used as an automotive fuel for more than a century. Henry Ford designed early versions of the Model T to operate on ethanol, while countries such as Brazil and the United States have used ethanol-petrol blends for decades.

India’s own programme also predates the current E20 debate.

A pilot blending programme was launched in 2001, followed by the formal introduction of the programme in 2004. Petrol containing 5% ethanol was rolled out across several states by 2006, and a policy framework was notified in 2013.

The National Policy on Biofuels in 2018 widened the feedstock base and allowed ethanol to be produced from sources including B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice, damaged food grains and maize.

Long-term purchase arrangements, interest-support schemes and financing mechanisms were subsequently introduced to encourage new distilleries.

The government said the ethanol programme has so far saved more than Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, substituted nearly 316 lakh tonnes of crude oil and transferred over Rs 1.66 lakh crore to farmers.

The present debate, however, shows that meeting a blending target is only one part of the transition. Maintaining consumer confidence particularly over mileage, fuel quality, vehicle warranties and the treatment of older vehicles will remain critical as India evaluates blends beyond E20.