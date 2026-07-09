Telangana’s first private integrated oil palm complex will be established in Khammam district with an investment of Rs 300 crore, the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced. Located at Gubbagurthi village in Konijerla mandal, the project marks the state’s first private end‑to‑end oil palm facility and is expected to generate employment for more than 700 local residents once operational.

The state government has already allotted 113.5 acres of land at Gubbagurthi for the integrated complex. The facilities proposed on the site include an oil palm processing unit to extract and refine crude palm oil, a nursery to support sapling production, a research and development centre to tailor agronomic practices to local conditions and a seed garden to produce high-quality planting material for expanding cultivation.

Godrej Agrovet is developing the Rs 300 crore complex. The company plans an integrated setup comprising an oil palm processing unit to extract and refine crude palm oil, a nursery for sapling production, a Research and Development centre to adapt agronomic practices to local conditions, and a seed garden to produce high‑quality planting material. The company representatives have requested an additional 35–40 acres for the seed garden to scale seed production and ensure a steady pipeline of planting material as cultivation and downstream processing expand in the district.

Godrej representatives meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Representatives of the Godrej Industries Group, including Rakesh Swami, President (Corporate Affairs) and Sougata Niyogi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Godrej Agrovet’s Oil Palm Business, personally met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to submit a report on the planned expansion of oil palm cultivation and the proposed integrated complex. The delegation briefed the CM on project details, land requirements and ancillary infrastructure needs.

“The Godrej Agrovet project is establishing an oil palm processing unit with an investment of Rs 300 crore at Gubbagurthi village of Konijerla Mandali in Khammam district. The unit will provide employment to over 700 locals,” the state release quoted, underlining the project’s potential local employment and livelihoods impact.

CM Reddy directs TGIIC to fast‑track road upgrades to Godrej plant

During the meeting, company representatives urged the state to improve road access to the processing unit. In response, the Chief Minister instructed officials to widen and upgrade the roads leading to the Gubbagurthi facility under the supervision of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). State oversight through TGIIC aims to ensure timely execution and adequate standards for the roadworks so that logistics and movement to and from the plant are smooth once operations commence.

The Godrej Agrovet project is a key element in Telangana’s strategy to expand oil palm cultivation and build local processing capacity to reduce dependence on edible oil imports. By pairing cultivation support—nurseries and seed gardens—with a nearby processing facility and an R&D arm, the state expects to create a vertically integrated oil palm ecosystem that can raise farmer incomes, create local jobs, and retain greater value within the region.

Officials noted that establishing a private integrated complex also brings agronomic know-how and private-sector efficiencies into the cultivation-to-processing chain, which can accelerate the adoption of best practices suited to local agro-climatic conditions.

Project to create over 700 direct jobs, spur farm and service work

The state government officials project the complex will provide direct employment to over 700 people, with additional indirect jobs likely in transport, input supply, farm labour and allied services as oil palm cultivation expands in the surrounding areas. The presence of an R&D centre and seed garden is intended to support sustained expansion by making quality planting material available and by developing cultivation practices adapted to Telangana’s conditions.

With land allocation secured and administrative approvals moving forward, the company has sought the extra acreage for the seed garden and the road widening to proceed under TGIIC supervision. Officials will now coordinate detailed site planning, regulatory clearances and infrastructure works. The CMO release did not specify an exact construction or commissioning timeline; state and company sources say those details will be finalised as land transfers and implementation agreements are completed.

Telangana has been promoting oil palm as an alternative high‑value crop and encouraging investments in processing to capture more downstream value locally. The Godrej Agrovet initiative represents the state’s first private integrated oil palm complex and signals growing private interest in building end‑to‑end oil palm value chains in India’s south.

With backing from the state for land, road access and implementation oversight, the Rs 300 crore complex at Gubbagurthi could become a blueprint for private-sector-led integrated oil palm projects in Telangana and neighbouring regions, combining cultivation expansion with local processing, research and quality seed production.