The southwest monsoon has finally covered the entire country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing that it advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the north Arabian Sea on July 9, completing its nationwide spread.

According to the IMD, the monsoon covered the entire country one day later than its normal date, making this year’s advance the slowest since 2021, when it reached all parts of India on July 12.

In a statement, the IMD said, “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the north Arabian Sea on July 9. It covered the entire country on July 9, one day after the normal date of covering entire India.”

Slowest monsoon advance in four years

While this year’s monsoon has now completed its advance across India, its progress lagged behind recent years. The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on:

2025: June 29

2024: July 2

2023: July 2

2022: July 2

2021: July 12

The completion of July 9 makes 2026 the slowest nationwide monsoon advance since 2021.

Dry June followed by strong July revival

The monsoon season witnessed an uneven start, with June recording a rainfall deficit of around 40% across the country as rainfall activity remained subdued for much of the month. However, rainfall intensified significantly with the onset of July, helping bridge most of the deficit accumulated during June.

According to IMD data, India had received 195.5 mm of rainfall as of July 8, which is 15% above the long-period average and falls within the “normal” rainfall category. The improvement has sharply reduced rainfall shortages across the country, with only around 25 per cent of India’s geographical area now classified as rain deficient.

Heavy rain likely in north India

The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall activity over the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several parts of northern and central India. States likely to witness intense rainfall include Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD has advised residents in affected regions to remain alert as heavy showers could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

With the southwest monsoon now covering the entire country and rainfall activity strengthening in July, weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for the ongoing kharif sowing season, even as authorities continue to monitor heavy rain spells across several states.