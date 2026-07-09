Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined India’s growing economic, technological and strategic ambitions while addressing members of the Indian diaspora at a community event in Melbourne, Australia, highlighting achievements ranging from Operation Sindoor and the country’s expanding defence capabilities to India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s startup ecosystem, digital governance, space ambitions, humanitarian outreach and the strengthening India-Australia partnership, while urging the Indian community abroad to continue acting as a bridge between the two countries.

Here are key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech:

‘Operation Sindoor showed India’s defence strength’

Highlighting India’s growing defence capabilities, PM Modi said the world had witnessed the credibility of India’s indigenous defence platforms during Operation Sindoor. “The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India’s defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during Operation Sindoor. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world,” PM Modi said.

Linking defence manufacturing with the government’s Make in India initiative, the Prime Minister said India’s manufacturing capabilities have gained global recognition over the past decade.

“Over the past 12 years, Make in India has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint,” he said.

India eyes top-three economy, expands space ambitions

PM Modi reiterated the government’s ambition of making India one of the world’s three largest economies while outlining the country’s growing presence in the global space sector. “We aspire to become one of the world’s top three economies as soon as possible, driven by the motto: ‘Grow More, Achieve More.'” PM Modi said.

He further said that India is preparing for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission while also working towards establishing its own space station.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rapid growth of India’s startup ecosystem, noting that the country has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

“Over the past twelve years, India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Now, an Indian space startup is poised to launch a satellite using its own rocket for the very first time,” he said.

India-Australia partnership growing across sectors

Calling India and Australia “natural partners”, PM Modi said cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen across trade, education, innovation and technology. “Whatever India and Australia do proves beneficial for both nations. The India-Australia Trade Agreement is a prime example of this,” he added.

He also welcomed the growing educational collaboration between the two countries. “Thousands of Indian students are studying in Australia, and now Australian universities are opening campuses in India. Deakin and Wollongong universities have already opened campuses, and more Australian universities are moving forward in this direction,” he said.

India strengthens sports ambitions

Speaking about sports cooperation, PM Modi said India is investing heavily in sporting infrastructure and hopes to host major international events. “Australia is a brand in itself within the world of sports. However, the sports ecosystem in India is also undergoing a transformation,” PM Modi said.

He noted that India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and remains in contention to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

“I am fully confident that the partnership between Australia and India in the field of sports will continue to expand,” he said.

India’s humanitarian role

The Prime Minister said India’s global stature is reflected not only through economic and military strength but also through its humanitarian response during international crises. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports; when India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India.”

He cited relief operations carried out in countries including Venezuela, Turkiye, Syria, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, saying India’s response is guided by humanity rather than geography.

“As India’s strength grows, all of humanity benefits,” PM Modi said.

Digital governance transformation

Highlighting India’s digital public infrastructure, PM Modi said the country has transformed public service delivery through initiatives such as DigiLocker. Recalling the earlier system of document attestation, PM Modi said, “For us, the citizen is paramount. Today, most tasks can be accomplished through self-attestation. That journey has now led to the creation of DigiLocker, where Indians can securely store, verify and share documents digitally with just a click.”

India pushing ahead in 5G, 6G and transport

The Prime Minister said India has become the world’s second-largest 5G market and is now working on indigenous 6G technology. He also highlighted the rapid expansion of urban transport infrastructure.

“India possesses the third-largest metro network in the world. Today, over 12.5 million people travel by metro every day,” PM Modi said. He added that projects such as Vande Bharat trains and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail are modernising India’s transport network.