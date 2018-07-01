Nepal-India eminent persons’ group agrees to update all bilateral treaties

During earlier meetings of the EPG, the Nepali side presented facts regarding the need to review the Nepal-India Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 so as to update is as required by time and situation. (ANI)

The Eminent Persons’ Group (EPG) on Nepal-India relations has agreed to update all the bilateral treaties and agreements reached in the past in line with the present reality of the two countries, according to a media report. The EPG members reached the agreement in a joint report prepared after concluding its last meeting held in Kathmandu yesterday.

The EPG, which was formed in January 2016 with the mandate to review various aspects of the bilateral relations including Nepal-India Friendship Treaty 1950, has said it will submit the report to prime ministers of Nepal and India soon, according to a statement issued by the EPG. “This is a step forward in reviewing and resolving various bilateral issues. As we have succeeded to prepare the joint report in consensus, it has laid a strong ground for further work,” EPG Nepal Coordinator Bhekh Bahadur Thapa was quoted as saying My Republica.

There are four members each from Nepalese and Indian sides in the group. EPG members from Nepal include Thapa, Nilambar Acharya, Suryanath Upadhyay and Rajan Bhattarai. Members from India include Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mahendra P Lama, Jayanta Prasad and B C Upreti. During earlier meetings of the EPG, the Nepali side presented facts regarding the need to review the Nepal-India Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 so as to update is as required by time and situation. Both sides have agreed to suggest the governments of Nepal and India replacement of the 1950 Treaty by a new one.

The EPG was formed four years ago by the governments of Nepal and India for reviewing the entire gamut of Nepal-India relations and update bilateral agreements and treaties.