National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED for fourth time today, Congress to hold nationwide protests — Top Updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth time today in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case. After three straight days of questioning last week, the ED had allowed Gandhi’s request to defer his questioning till today owing to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday said lakhs of its party workers will hold peaceful protests today against the Modi government’s “vendetta politics” in targeting Gandhi and the Centre’s “anti-youth” Agnipath scheme.

Congress leader Ajay Maken today said that the party will hold Satyagraha at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and a party delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm to demand withdrawal of Agnipath scheme.

Delhi | Security at Man Singh Road ahead of Congress' protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi as well as in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme



Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before ED today – on day 4 – for questioning in connection with National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/3EhOvd5UIM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

The party on Sunday said it will also bring to the President’s notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED in the money laundering case.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal and Ramesh, are set to meet meet Kovind and apprise him about the “unprovoked manhandling” of party MPs, which it alleged was in violation of all democratic norms.

Separate delegations of Congress leaders have already met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and have sought action for violation of the rights of MPs and asked them to treat the same as privilege notices. The Congress had put up strong protests against the ED’s questioning.

The police had imposed prohibitory orders in central Delhi ahead of the Congress’ protest and also amid the Bharat Bandh called by protesters against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme. Traffic curbs have also been put in place in several parts of central Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi had appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday on Sunday. In a message to them, he had said Saturday night that the youngsters of the country were anguished and protesting on the streets and the Congress workers should stand with them. However, some leaders had put up hoardings in some places wishing him on his birthday. Gandhi, in a tweet, on Sunday thanked all who extended wishes to him on his birthday.