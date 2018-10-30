Muzaffarpur horror accused Brajesh Thakur to be sent to Patiala prison

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 8:28 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed for shifting of Brajesh Thakur -- the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case -- to Patiala prison from Bihar's Bhagalpur jail.

Muzaffarpur horror, Brajesh Thakur, Patiala prison, Bhagalpur jail, Nitish Kumar, Manju Verma, cbiA bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur ordered for Thakur’s shifting to the high-security prison in Punjab, despite the defence counsel suggestion to shift him to Delhi. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed for shifting of Brajesh Thakur — the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case — to Patiala prison from Bihar’s Bhagalpur jail. A bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur ordered for Thakur’s shifting to the high-security prison in Punjab, despite the defence counsel suggestion to shift him to Delhi. “No, no, Delhi is already polluted (overcrowded),” Justice Lokur said.

The court also expressed its displeasure over the police not arresting another accused and former Bihar Minister Manju Verma. She was a Minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government. “Her bail was rejected on October 9. Why have you not arrested her…because she was a Cabinet Minister? Nobody could trace her. Why was she not arrested?” Justice Lokur asked, brushing aside all explanations by senior counsel Ranjit Kumar appearing for the state.

Pointing to the depravity of the crime where 34 of the 41 minors housed in a short-stay home were confirmed to have been raped, Justice Lokur said: “These girls were injected with drugs and a person is allowed to construct a four-storeyed building without windows!”

Describing what all has happened as “indefensible”, senior counsel Kumar said the authorities are looking into how the building was constructed, who sanctioned the plan and why it should not be demolished.

The court also questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over changing the team investigating the case despite its orders.

Telling the CBI officer present in the court that it had issued the September 20 order on keeping intact the investigating team, the court directed that the names of the officers who were there in the investigating team and that of those who are at present in the team be placed before it on Wednesday morning.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Muzaffarpur horror accused Brajesh Thakur to be sent to Patiala prison
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition