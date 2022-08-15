Mumbai: Threat calls received against Mukesh Ambani and family, man arrested

The Mumbai Police said on Monday that it has apprehended a man in connection with a complaint filed by the Reliance Foundation’s Harskisandas Hospital in the capital city, alleging that it had received a number of phone calls issuing threats to Reliance Industries Ltd.(RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. As per the police, at least three calls were made on the display number of the hospital on August 15.

According to the police, the Reliance Foundation hospital has filed a complaint about receiving calls threatening Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. “More than three calls were received at the hospital. Case is being filed, probe underway,” news agency ANI quoted an official of the Mumbai Police as saying.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani, family’s security can stay with Centre, says Supreme Court



The accused was arrested from the western suburbs of Mumbai for his alleged connection to the threat calls after the police, acting on the complaint, traced the number from which the call was made. A Reliance Foundation Hospital official had earlier said that a total of 8 calls were received at the hospital. The man has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia security scare: NIA seizes Innova car



In 2021, a Scorpio car containing 20 gelatin sticks and a note purportedly warning of violence against the industrialist and his family was found outside ‘Antilia’, Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. The case, which was initially being investigated by Mumbai’s crime intelligence unit headed by Sachin Vaze, was later handed over to the NIA after the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found outside Ambani’s residence, under mysterious circumstances.