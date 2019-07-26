Mumbai braces for severe thunderstorm during next four hours

A biker drives through a waterlogged street during heavy monsoon rain at Kings Circle in Mumbai. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds exceeding 50-60 kmph in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai. According to reports, flights are delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains for last 2 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai: Severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & strong surface winds exceeding 50-60 kmph to occur in Thane, Raigad & Mumbai during next 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/cCZEsCsD7c — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. In the latest weather warning bulletin, the department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over East and West Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, Odisha and Coastal Karnataka. It has also predicted heavy rainfall at

isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Jharkhand. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest the Arabian Sea and North Arabian Sea and North and west-central Bay of Bengal and Gujarat coast.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail along and off-West Bengal-Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts. The department has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.