Modi govt to push 45 bills during winter session of Parliament

In the all party meeting called by the government on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed

to all political parties to have a constructive debate on all issues of national importance in both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The NDA government has listed 45 bills, including three ordinances currently in force, and a demand for grants for discussion and passage in the crucial winter session of Parliament. This may be the last opportunity for the government to implement important social reforms championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi including the all-important triple talaq bill.

The 29-day session is expected to be a stormy one as opposition Congress has reiterated its resolve to press for the setting up of a joint parliamentary committee to probe alleged irregularities in the purchase of Rafale aircraft from French firm Dassault Aviation. In the all-party meeting called by the government on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all political parties to have a constructive debate on all issues of national importance in both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Urging the opposition leaders, the Prime Minister said: “It is the responsibility of all of us to contribute to the service of the nation and its people by ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar later told the media that all the parties were in favour of having a constructive winter session.

Read Also| Parliament all-party meet: AAP raises EVM tampering issue, seeks return of paper ballots

Here are the details of the government’s legislative agenda for the winter session:

The government has listed 45 bills and one demand for grants (financial business) for the 20 sittings of Parliament spread over 29 days, beginning from December 11, 2018 to January 8, 2019.

Three ordinances to be replaced:

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.

The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018.

The government must pass these bills within six weeks of the start of winter session to stop them from expiring.

Here’s a list of government bills to be taken up during the winter session :

Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018.(To replace Ordinance);

2. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.(To replace Ordinance);

3. The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (To replace Ordinance);

4. The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2018;

5. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2018;

6. The National Commission for Yoga and Naturopathy (NCYN) Bill, 2018;

7. The Pharmacy Council of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Bill, 2018;

8. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2018;

9. The National Institute of Design (NID) Amendment Bill, 2018;

10. The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

11. The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2018;

12. The Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

13. The Indian Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

14. The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) Bill, 2018;

15. The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018;

16. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

17. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

18. The Dam Safety Bill, 2018;

19. The Central University (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

20. National Council of Educational Research and Training Bill, 2018.

II- Bills for Consideration and Passing

(A) Bills pending in the Lok Sabha

1. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018;

2. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

3. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017;

4. The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017;

5. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018;

6. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018;

7. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

8. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2018;

9. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018;

10. The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

11. The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

12. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016;

13. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016;

14. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016;

15. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017;

16. The Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

(B) Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha

1. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 as passed by Lok Sabha;

2. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 as passed by Lok Sabha;

3. The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018 as passed by Lok Sabha;

4. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 as passed by Lok Sabha;

5. The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 ;

6. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education ( Amendment) Bill, 2018 as passed by Lok Sabha;

7. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha.

III- Financial Business

1. Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2018-19.

IV- Bills to be withdrawn from the Rajya Sabha

1. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017;

2. The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013.