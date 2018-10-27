Mizoram election date 2018: Check schedule, date of polling and result in the state here

Mizoram election date 2018: The date of issue of Gazette notification will be on Noveber 2.

Mizoram election date 2018: The election in Mizoram will take place along with Madhya Pradesh. The term of the Legislative Assembly in Mizoram will end on December 15. Over 7.68 core voters will exercise their franchise. Results of Mizoram Assembly elections will be key as both Congress and BJP are trying to garner favourable mandate in north-east states. The number of polling stations in Mizoram stands at 1, 164, as per Election Commission of India (ECI).

Opening and closing date of filing of nominations: The date of issue of Gazette notification will be on Noveber 2. The last date of nominations November 9. The date for scrutiny of nominations will take place November 12. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 14.

Date of voting: The voting for elections to the legislative Assembly of Mizoram will take place across 40 constituencies on November 28.

Date of results, counting of votes: The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place December 11 along with Rajastham, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Telangana.

Date when MCC will be imposed: The model code of conduct (MCC) was implemented in Mizora on October 6.

Number of constituencies in these state:

Polling will take place in 40 constituencies. The assembly constituencies are Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North – i, Aizawl North – ii, Aizawl North – iii, Aizawl East – i, Aizawl East ii, Aizawl West i, Aizawl West ii, Aizawl West iii, Aizawl South i, Aizawl South ii, Aizawl South-iii, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Siaha and Palak.

Parties in fray: Congress, BJP and MNF (Mizo National Front) will be eyeing Mizoram assembly elections.