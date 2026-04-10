Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington during his three-day visit to the United States. The talks focused on trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad, while also setting the stage for Rubio’s India visit next month.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who was present at the meeting, described it on X as a “productive meeting” centred on the bilateral relationship. He said the discussion covered “trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad” and added that “Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month.”

Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month! pic.twitter.com/7QQrbCXBkg — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 9, 2026

India-US Trade talks gather momentum

The meeting came amid renewed activity on the trade front. In a separate post on X after meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Gor said Washington was preparing to host an Indian delegation later this month. He added, “The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month.”

The visit is part of a broader review of the India-US partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs said Misri’s trip would provide an opportunity “to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.” India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also said the visit would help advance discussions on trade, defence, technology and regional developments, as reported by ANI.

Defence, region and technology on agenda

Alongside the Rubio meeting, Misri held talks with senior US officials across departments. According to the Indian Embassy in Washington, he met Allison Hooker, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and the two sides reviewed the bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations in December, while also exchanging views on West Asia and regional issues.

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At the Pentagon, Misri met Elbridge Colby and Mike Duffey for discussions on defence exchanges, industrial cooperation, technology and supply chains. He also met Commerce Department officials Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt to discuss commercial ties, critical technologies and resilient supply chains.

The meetings underline continuing high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington, with Rubio’s proposed India visit expected to be the next major step in the relationship.