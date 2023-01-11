Matter is not communal, clarifies Delhi Police after ASI murder video shared with misleading info on social media

Two days after assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal succumbed to injuries after being stabbed by the accused in a snatching incident, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the video is being shared on social media with misleading information and warned users to refrain from adding communal colour to it.

“The name of the accused who killed ASI Shambhu Dayal is Anish Raj, son of Prahlad Raj. He is the criminal. He attacked the ASI with a knife while he was being caught for stealing a mobile phone. The matter is not communal. Wrong and misleading information is being given by some handles in social media,” Delhi Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

Shambhu Dayal, 57, a native of Sikar district in Rajasthan, was killed on January 9, after he was stabbed multiple times by the man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. On January 4, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri Phase I complained to police that a person snatched her husband’s mobile phone and also threatened them.

ASI Dayal reached the area and apprehended the accused. However, the accused attacked Dayal with a knife and stabbed him several times on his neck, chest, stomach and back, police said.

Later, a staffer from the Mayapuri police station rushed to the spot and overpowered Anish Raj, who was later arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said he still did not let the accused flee, and fought for his life for four days, and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Dayal is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

Following the incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora paid homage to Dayal in the office complex of DCP west in Janakpuri and consoled the bereaved family. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda and other senior officials also paid homage to Dayal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family.

“Defending the people, ASI Shambhu Dayal did not care for his own life. He was martyred. We are proud of him. There is no price for his life… still, we will provide Rs 1 crore ex gratia to his family in his honour,” Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it will honour the family of assistant sub-inspector of police Shambhu Dayal at its International Women’s Day awards ceremony in March.