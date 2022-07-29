Massive fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai’s Andheri, rescue ops on

A fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) area on Friday. The blaze erupted at a film set at Chitrakoot Ground next to Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, a civic official said.

Officials had earlier said the fire started in a shop, but confirmed later that it erupted at a temporary pandal where wooden material and other things were stored.

Plumes of black smoke were caught on camera billowing from the spot. At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot to control the blaze at the complex, which is surrounded by several high-rise residential and commercial buildings.

Reports said the film set belonged to director Luv Ranjan. Actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer, who was at the set next door, was evacuated by a security team.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade pic.twitter.com/brO73Up61f — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

There are no reports yet of any injuries, the civic official said. Firefighters are yet to ascertain the cause of the Level-2 fire.

With inputs from PTI