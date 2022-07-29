scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read

Massive fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai’s Andheri, rescue ops on

Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Andheri (West): There are no reports yet of any injuries, cause yet to be ascertained.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Massive Fire breaks out | Mumbai Fire Break Out | Mumbai News
Mumbai, July 29th, 2022: Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai's Andheri (West) today, fire tenders rush to spot. (Twitter/ANI)

A fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai’s Andheri (West) area on Friday. The blaze erupted at a film set at Chitrakoot Ground next to Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, a civic official said.

Officials had earlier said the fire started in a shop, but confirmed later that it erupted at a temporary pandal where wooden material and other things were stored.

Plumes of black smoke were caught on camera billowing from the spot. At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot to control the blaze at the complex, which is surrounded by several high-rise residential and commercial buildings.

Reports said the film set belonged to director Luv Ranjan. Actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer, who was at the set next door, was evacuated by a security team.

There are no reports yet of any injuries, the civic official said. Firefighters are yet to ascertain the cause of the Level-2 fire.

With inputs from PTI

More Stories on
mumbai
Mumbai Police

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News