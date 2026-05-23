Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday, beginning a four-day visit to India with a stop that carries diplomatic and political significance. The visit marks the first trip by a US Secretary of State to Kolkata in 14 years, the last was Hillary Clinton’s visit in May 2012.

In a post on X, Gor wrote, “Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!”

First India visit as US Secretary

This will be Rubio’s first visit to India since becoming US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. According to the US State Department, Rubio is scheduled to visit the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, as well as a children’s home run by the organisation. The Mother House is the headquarters of the congregation founded by Mother Teresa. Rubio will be in India from May 23 to May 26 and travel to New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

#WATCH | West Bengal: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata this morning. (Video: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/NQGH1SwD81 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on Marco Rubio India Visit here

US State Department spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Piggot stated that Rubio will discuss “energy security, defence cooperation and trade” with senior Indian officials during the visit.

Quad talks in New Delhi

A major highlight of the visit will be the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting slated to take place in New Delhi on May 26. The Quad group includes India, Australia, Japan, and the United States.

The Ministry of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Rubio, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for talks on Indo-Pacific cooperation and global developments.

According to the MEA, the ministers will “build on discussions conducted in Washington, D.C, on July 1, 2025” and will review development on ongoing Quad initiatives.

Energy, trade and defence in focus

Ahead of the visit, Rubio described India as a “great partner” and said that the US wants to boost energy ties with New Delhi.

“Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they will purchase,” Rubio stated while speaking to reporters in Miami before leaving for Sweden and India.

His visit comes after several rounds of diplomatic engagements between India and the US. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri have held recent discussions with Rubio on trade, critical minerals, defence cooperation, and Quad coordination.

The visit is considered an important step in strengthening India-US ties.

Marco Rubio’s India itinerary

According to the itinerary shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, Rubio will arrive in Kolkata on May 23 before travelling to Delhi the same day. He is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

On May 24, Rubio will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and later attend an Independence Day celebration event organised by the US Embassy.

The US Secretary of State is also scheduled to visit Agra and Jaipur on May 25 before returning to Delhi early on May 26 for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Hyderabad House. The meeting will be followed by press statements before Rubio departs later that day.