Manish Sisodia arrest: AAP launches nationwide protests, to hold demonstration at BJP HQ

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold nationwide protests against his arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case, reported The Indian Express.

The party will also hold a demonstration at the BJP headquarters at around 12 PM, reported ANI.

Security was beefed up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi today morning in view of the protest. At the DDU marg stretch, both the AAP and BJP headquarters are located. Traffic movement is also likely to be affected.

Also Read CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI concerning alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. Sisodia’s arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s then-health minister, arrest in June last year. Jain has been lodged in the Tihar jail for the past nine months over money laundering charges in connection with a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

CBI spokesperson said that Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence.

Following his arrest, police detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office on Sunday. Rai said that the AAP will mark Monday as a “black day” and will hold a protest at the BJP national office at 12 PM.

Meanwhile, after Sisodia’s arrest, the BJP hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him the “real kingpin” of the excise “scam” and said that “he was next”.