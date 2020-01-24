Mamata Banerjee to wield paintbrush during her protest against CAA and NRC

Mamata Benerjee has been vocal in her opposition to CAA and has declared that she will not implement the law in her state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by sitting on a series of dharnas and conducting marches for over a month now. But going forward, she will take up a paintbrush to protest against the law that she has been referring as ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘anti-Muslims’. According to a report in PTI, the chief minister, who is also a painter, will paint at an event scheduled to be held on January 28 at the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in Kolkata.

The organiser of the event, Shuvaprasanna, spoke to the news agency and said that the TMC chief will pick up the paintbrush along with several other renowned painters to depict the problems of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Shuvaprasanna further said that the theme of the programme is ‘No CAA-No NRC’ and it has been planned by Mamata Banerjee herself.

“Around 40 painters along with our chief minister (Mamata Benerjee) will try to depict the protests across the country, the pain of the people who are in detention centres in Assam due to NRC. It will be a different form of protest,” the PTI quoted Shuvaprasanna as saying. According to the report, these paintings will be exhibited in various galleries of the state, will be a part of the awareness campaign against CAA and NRC.

Mamata Benerjee has been vocal in her opposition to CAA and has declared that she will not implement the law in her state. Earlier this month, the TMC chief also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to the state, and urged him to withdraw CAA and NRC. Banerjee’s TMC has been organising back-to-back protests across the state and a senior leader from her party, Mahua Moitra, is among the petitioners who have challenged the constitutional validity of CAA in the Supreme Court.