Mamata Banerjee does a Shashi Tharoor! Takes ‘Taliban’ swipe at BJP, targets Modi

Kolkata: A worker fixes a poster of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the annual Martyrs Day (Shahid diwas) rally, in Kolkata on Friday, July 20, 2018. Every year, the All India Trinamool Congress party holds the Martyrs Day rally on July 21 in Kolkata, to pay homage to 13 Youth Congress workers who were allegedly killed in police firing in 1993 when the Left Front government was in power. (PTI Photo)

Days after Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor wondered if Talibanisation in Hinduism has started, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the BJP and the RSS are creating “Talibanis among people”. The West Bengal CM’s remark came in response to recent lynching cases in the country. While addressing Trinamool Congress’ annual ’21 July Shahid Dibas’ rally in Dharmatala, Banerjee eas quoted as saying by ANI: “The way lynching is happening every where in the country, they (BJP, RSS) are creating Talibanis among people. In BJP and RSS, there are good people whom I respect but some are playing dirty games.”

The West Bengal CM further said her party will all 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and to ensure that, the TMC will start “BJP hatao, desh bachao” campaign on August 15. “We will start ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ campaign on 15th August. 2019 will be a big blow, Bengal will show the path…We will win all 42 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal,” Banerjee said.

Earlier on July 18, news agency PTI had quoted Tharoor as wondering if Talibanisation in Hinduism has started. The Congress MP had said this, days after courting a huge controversy over his claim that BJP would rewrite the Constitution, make India a Hindu Pakistan if once again voted to power in 2019.

“They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and so I cannot live in India?…”The BJP’s talk of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ is really dangerous and will destroy this nation. Has Talibanisation started in Hinduism?” PTI quoted Tharoor as saying.

On Saturday, TMC welcomed several new members in the party fold including former Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, Chandan Mitra, and four Congress MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly. The Congress MLAs are Samar Mukherjee, Abu Taher, Sabina Yasmin and Akhruzzman.

During the no trust motion debate in the Parliament on Friday, union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had countered the opposition attack on lynching incidents. “The biggest incident of the mob-lynching happened during 1984,” PTI quoted Singh as saying. The anti-Sikh riot had taken place in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assasination in October 1984.

Commenting on Tharoor’s remark, Singh said, “Where do they (Congress) want to take the country and what does it want India to become. Here, there is talk about Hindu Taliban. India is the only country where minorities are prospering. Do they not want such an India.”