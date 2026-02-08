Maharashtra Zila Parishad Election Result 2026 Date and Time: Elections were held for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra on Saturday — with more than 2,600 candidates in the fray. The polls were initially scheduled for February 5 and postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 am on February 9.

Polling was held in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur districts to elect 731 members. There were a total of 2,624 candidates in the fray. The voter turnout stood at 67% as voting ended at 5:30 pm on Saturday.

The election is being seen as a major test for the tragedy-struck Nationalist Congress Party. The polls are being watched closely for signals about the future direction of the party as its rival factions contested as allies.

Zila Parishad election results Date and Time:

The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 am on Monday. The model code of conduct will be lifted after that.

EVM glitches mar polls

Election officials said polling remained largely peaceful across the district, with voters turning up steadily throughout the day. EVM glitches had marred polling in several areas on Saturday — with officials intervening in Karad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and a few other areas.

According to updates shared by ABP Majha, voting was delayed in Karad after the machine stopped working during the first hour. The zonal officer had reportedly arrived at the polling station in Chachegaon and the machine at booth 78 was closed.

A separate incident saw the EVM machine being changed at a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar polling station as the queue of voters steadily increased. The machine in Waluj had been glitching and reportedly failed to make sounds as voters tried to cast their ballots.