Maharashtra political crisis: Four ministers among 23 ‘rebel’ Sena MLAs likely to join Eknath Shinde – check full list here

The list of Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Eknath Khadse, whose rebellion has set off alarm bells in the MVA government in Maharashtra, continues to grow. Shinde — touted as one of the tallest leaders in Maharashtra after the Thackerays — is accompanied by over 20 MLAs in the Gujarat resort where he is camping.

Several TV reports have released lists of MLAs and ministers who have joined Shinde and might quit Sena, thereby putting the MVA government in danger.

According to News18, 23 MLAs including four ministers are likely to have extended support to Shinde and might quit the Sena camp.

1. Abdul Sattar Minister of State, Sillod, Aurangabad

2. Shamburaje Desai, Minister of State, Satara Patan

3. Prakash Abitkar, Radhanagari Kolhapur

4. Sanjay Rathod, Digras, Yavatmal

5. Sanjay Raimulkar, Mehkar,

6. Sanjay Gaikwad, Buldhana

7. Mahendra Dalvi

8. Vishwanath Bhoir, Kalyan, Thane

9. Bharat Gogwale, Mahad Raigad

10. Sandipan Bhumre, Minister of State

11. Pratap Sarnaik, Majiwada, Thane

12. shahji Patil

13. Tanaji Sawant

14. Shantaram More

15. Srinivas Onega

16. Sanjay Shirsat

17. Anil Babar

18. Balaji Kinnikar

19. Yamini Jadhav

20. Kishore Patil

21. Gulabrao Patil

22. Ramesh Boranare

23. Udaysing Rajput

Meanwhile, Times of India quoted sources saying that at least 35 MLAs from Sena have decided to support Shinde and may quit Sena, pushing the alliance government to crisis.

The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 144. The BJP currently has a strength of 106 and requires 38 more MLAs to stake claim to form government.

The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs. After the suspected cross-voting in the MLC poll, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting of all party MLAs on Tuesday noon. All the party MLAs have been asked to remain present in the meeting without fail.

Shinde is reportedly miffed with the top brass after he was neglected in the functioning of the party and the government. Several media reports also said Shinde and his followers had complained about the step-motherly treatment by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the allocation of funds.