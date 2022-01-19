Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

Live

Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: The State Election Commission was able to hold polls on December 21 only for 11 out of 106 Nagar Panchayats due to the cancellation of the reservation by the OBC.

Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes for Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Elections is underway today. The voting for 336 seats in 93 Nagar Panchayats in the state took place yesterday. These seats were opened for poll after the Supreme Court of India cancelled the OBC reservation implemented by the state government. The polling was held for Murbad, Shahapur Nagar Panchayats in Thane district and Khalapur, Tala, Mangaon, Mhasla, Poladpur, and Pali Nagar Panchayats in Raigad district. Around 81 per cent voting was recorded for the 336 seats across 93 Nagar Panchayats. Voting was also held for 23 seats in Bandara and Gondia Zila Parishads and their Panchayat Samitis. Their results will also be declared today.

Besides these, voting was also held for 209 seats in 195 gram panchayats and one seat of the Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation.