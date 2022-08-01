Madhya Pradesh: At least 10 dead as massive blaze engulfs Jabalpur hospital, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a major fire reported at the New City House hospital in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, reported news agency ANI. “Around 9-10 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at New City House Hospital in Jabalpur, due to a short circuit,” Siddharth Bahaguna, SP Jabalpur, told ANI.

A video tweeted by the news agency showed thick black fume emanating from the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has mourned the loss of lives in the incident and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

जबलपुर के एक अस्पताल में भीषण अग्नि दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।



स्थानीय प्रशासन और कलेक्टर से निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। मुख्य सचिव को संपूर्ण मामले पर नजर बनाये रखने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। राहत एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said that he was anguished by the loss of precious lives and prayed for the early recovery of those injured. “In this hour of grief, the bereaved families should not consider themselves alone. I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the families.

“The state government will provide assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured,” the Chief Minister said.