MP Elections 2023: Pushing ahead with his agenda of soft Hindutva ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the state later this year, senior Congress leader former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday said that if Hindus constitute 82 per cent of the country’s population, “what nation are we”.

Nath was addressing a press conference upon the conclusion of a three-day Hanuman Katha organised by Shastri in the former chief minister’s stronghold of Chhindwara when he was asked if he agreed to Shastri’s demand for a Hindu Rashtra.

“Everyone has their own views. Today if 82 per cent are Hindus in our country, then what nation is this? If 82 per cent are Hindus? I am secular. I am what is written in our Constitution,” Nath responded.

Dhirender Shastri, popularly referred to as ‘Bageshwar Baba’, has been a vocal proponent of the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra and often lands in controversies over his remarks. He has also organised ‘Ghar Wapasi’ events at the Bageshwar Dham, his home base in Chhatarpur district.

Nath’s remark is a significant departure from the stand that the central leadership of the Congress party endorses. However, they are in line with the attempts by the Congress party to shed its image of being an “anti-Hindu” party. Such attempts have even seen top party leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi routinely undertake temple visits, especially ahead of elections.

Bageshwar Baba has emerged as an influential Hindu figure, commanding thousands of followers and drawing huge crowds during his visits across the country. A native of MP, Nath appears to be intent to woo Shastri, and the Hindu voters in the process.

“The relationship between Maharaj and I, is the relationship of Hanuman. Everyone here is a witness, no one can raise their finger on me. Maharaj ji you will go to many places but you won’t get a place like Chhindwara,” Nath said, adding that he respects every religion.

“I am a Hindu, I say this with a lot of pride. I feel happy that the people of Chhindwara, were granted this good fortune, that you came here,” he added.

Shastri, however, sought to distance himself from any association and said that he wanted to be kept away from politics. He also said that Gyanvapi was not a mosque but a Lord Shiva temple and termed the Nuh violence in Haryana as a “misfortune of this country” witnessed by Hindus and asked them to awaken.

In 2018, the Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years with the support of one SP MLA, 2 BSP MLAs, and 4 Independents with Kamal Nath at the helm after the results threw up a hung Assembly. Just a year later, the Kamal Nath government was pushed into a minority after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia who walked out of the government and joined the BJP with 22 party MLAs. The development marked the return of Chouhan as the Chief Minister for a fourth term.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in November-December this year. Opinion polls so far have predicted a close fight to the finish between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.