Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: How to download voter slip?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Madhya Pradesh, along with four other states, will hold Assembly elections later this year. In 2018, the Congress formed the state government, led by Kamal Nath. However, because of infighting and rebellion, the Congress lost power, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming Chief Minister in 2020.

To sustain the benefits gained through Scindia’s secession from the Congress, the BJP will seek an absolute majority in the state Assembly elections in 2023.

The date for the assembly elections has yet to be announced, however it is expected to take place by the end of 2023.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has streamlined the procedure for verifying one’s voter registration status and obtaining voter slips. Voter slips, containing comprehensive information such as polling booth details, election dates, and location, can now be conveniently acquired from the Election Commission’s official website.

To download the Voter Slip follow these steps:

Navigate to the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website at https://www.nvsp.in.

Select the “Search in Electoral Roll” option.

A new webpage will open, allowing you to verify your presence in the voter list through two distinct methods.

a. First Option: Search by Details:

Enter your name, your father’s or husband’s name, your age/date of birth, and your gender.

Subsequently, specify your state, district, and assembly constituency.

b. Second Option: Search by EPIC Number (voter ID card number):

Input your EPIC number (voter ID card number) and your state.

Upon entering these details, the website will provide you with your voter information based on the provided criteria.

If your name does not appear on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ response.

How to Verify Your Name on the Voter List via SMS:

Compose a mobile message with the word “EPIC.”

Include your voter ID card number in the message.

Send this SMS to either 9211728082 or 1950.

Your polling station number and name will be displayed on your mobile screen.

If your name is not listed in the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply.