Lokpal gets its logo, motto after receiving over 6,000 entries through open competition

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday got its logo and motto after receiving over 6,000 entries through an open competition, a personnel ministry statement said. A total of 2,236 entries were received for logo and 4,705 for motto or slogan from people of varied age group and from different parts of the country in response to the open competition.

While the design of the logo was selected from among the entries, the personnel ministry said none of the entries for motto or slogan were found suitable and it was selected by the Lokpal itself. On the basis of a three-stage selection process, the design of Prashant Mishra from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh is selected for adoption as the logo of Lokpal, the statement said.

“The logo is based upon the literal meaning of Lokpal — ‘Lok’ meaning people and ‘pal’ meaning caretaker, i.e. caretaker of people, said Mishra. The logo symbolises how Lokpal protects and cares for the people of the country by establishing justice as per law, he said. “The logo symbolises various essence of Lokpal figuratively in shapes such as ombudsman (judges bench), people (three human figures), vigilance (Ashoka Chakra forming eye-pupil), law (shape of book in orange colour) and judiciary (the tricolour two hands are placed below forming a unique balance),” Mishra told PTI explaining his design.

The logo is in tricolour representing the national essence of Lokpal, he said. “I always wanted to be a graphic designer but could not, due to some personal reason. I am happy that my design has been selected for Lokpal logo. It is a big achievement for me,” said Mishra, who works with the railways department. Giving details of motto/slogan competition, the personnel ministry said none of the entries were found suitable for it.

Lokpal has decided its motto/slogan in its full bench meeting based on their own inputs and discussion on October 17, 2019. It decided to accept one ‘shloka’ (verse) of “Ishabasoupanishad’ (religious book) as its motto/slogan. The selected slogan/motto for Lokpal is in Sanskrit language and it means “Do not be greedy for anyone’s wealth”, the statement said. The entries were sought by June 13, 2019 for Lokpal’s logo and motto with winner getting a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Lokpal is an apex body to deal with cases of corruption at the national level. It has to enquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries of the central government in a time-bound manner. President Ram Nath Kovind on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman. The Lokpal’s eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.