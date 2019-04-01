Indian army is ‘Modi ji ki sena’, Congress feeds biryani to terrorists: Yogi Adityanath

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 6:35 PM

Yogi said that under PM Modi's leadership, terror camps are being destroyed which is breaking the back of terrorists and Pakistan.

Hitting out at Opposition parties over a host of governance issues on Sunday, Adityanath said what was “impossible” for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has been made possible by the BJP. (File/Express photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Indian Army is “Modi ji ki sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army). Adityanath, campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh, in Ghaziabad also blasted Congress for using ‘ji’ for Masood Azhar.

“Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorism,” PTI quoted Yogi as saying.

Hitting out at Opposition parties over a host of governance issues on Sunday, Adityanath said what was “impossible” for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has been made possible by the BJP.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, terror camps are being destroyed which is breaking the back of terrorists and Pakistan. This is the work being done by the BJP government and this is the difference,” the UP chief minister added.

“What was namumkin (impossible) for the Congress is mumkin (possible) for PM Modi. Because when Modi is there, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

Adityanath listed out the achievements that the Modi government has effected in the region. He also said the law and order situation in western Uttar Pradesh has improved and nobody can misbehave with women and girls, as criminals are either behind the bars or dead.

Reacting strongly to UP CM’s statement on Indian army, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Yogi Adityanath for referring to the Army as “Modi ji ki sena”, saying it was an “insult” and humiliation for the force.

“It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” Banerjee tweeted.

“We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement,” Banerjee added.

