Kumbh Mela 2019: Kinnar Akhara to participate in the congregation for first time; watch here

Kinnar Akhada will participate in the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the first time. The mega event, which will start from January 14, will go on till March 3, at Triveni Sangam – the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

While speaking about her Akhara’s debut at this huge congregation of pilgrims, Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar, Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, while speaking to ANI said, “For me, it is a wonderful situation to come to this divine Prayagraj Kumbh. For me, we are one of the most conservative societies in the world where the acceptance of the third gender is remarkably outstanding. For us, this participation is about mainstream society accepting us. This is akhada beyond sexuality. The creator is within us and once we perish we will go back to him. Our doors are open for all.”

Talking about transgender issues and the modern scenario she added that the battle for the same is still on and her community is working hard to put its place in the mainstream in art, culture or religion. “We are here only to give unconditional love to all irrespective of creed, colour or background,” she told the agency further.

Secretary of Kinnar Akhada, Pavitra, while adding further said she part of it since formation. She added that the akhada was preparing to participate in the congression for last two years. “We met with administration and the concerned ministers to get land allocated for us to set up our camp at this Kumbh. We were very willing to be here and now that we have arrived, the general public and pilgrims have been very supportive. We can see respect and acceptance in everyone’s eye for us and it really feels very good,” ANI quoted further as saying.

Speaking on reports of some protests that the akhada faced for its distinct identity she said that whenever there is good initiative some people raise objections. “There were objections on the name of Kinnar Akhada and other things. But we have been successful in leaving these challenges behind us and are looking forward to increased acceptance”, the agency quoted her further as saying.