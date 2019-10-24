Kothrud Election Results 2019: Chandrakant Patil looks to retain this Maharashtra seat for BJP

Kothrud is among the 288 Maharashtra Assembly constituencies that went to poll on October 21.

Kothrud Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Chandrakant Patil, a cabinet minister in the outgoing Maharashtra government, is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who is testing his luck from the Kothrud assembly constituency in Pune. He is up against Kishor Shinde of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Pravin Namdeo Thorat of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Last year BJP’s Medha Kulkarni had won this seat by a margin of 64,662 votes. She defeated Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Mokate.

Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, has been fielded by the BJP from Pune where his primary contest is against the MNS candidate whom the Congress-NCP have backed. Considered close to Union Home minister Amit Shah, he has naver contested an election so far and is an MLC in the state. Also the state BJP president, his candidature had earlier upset sitting Kulkarni, who had even reached the Mumbai BJP office in protest. At the time, Patil intervened and the matter was sorted out.

Patil was born to a west Maharashtrian family on June 10, 1959. He joined ABVP, the student wing of RSS, at the age of 18. Patil went on to join BJP in 2003 and rose to become the state unit vice president in 2013. One year later, he was elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Kothrud is among the 288 Maharashtra Assembly constituencies that went to poll on October 21. It is also among the twenty one constituencies in Pune district and one among eight in Pune City. The constituency is also a part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly seats which are Parvati, Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment(SC), Vadgaon Sheri.

In 2014, while Kulkarni had polled 1,00941 votes, her rival got 36, 279 votes leading to a huge victory for the BJP candidate. The winning percentage was 32.77 per cent. The results to the Kothrud Assembly seat are set to be declared on October 24.

In 2009, Mokate had won this seat, defeating Shinde by the margin of 5,414 votes. While Mokate got 52,055 votes, his rival bagged 44,841 votes. Mokate’s winning percentage was 4.66 per cent.