Kolkata encounter: BJP MP Saumitra Khan writes to Amit Shah demanding NIA enquiry

BJP Bengal MP Saumitra Khan today demanded an enquiry by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Kolkata encounter which took place yesterday in the New Town area. The BJP has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the concerned flat owner is a Bangladeshi resident. Yesterday, a Special Task Force team of the Kolkata police killed two Punjab-based gangsters in an encounter. The gangsters were said to be involved in the killing of two policemen recently in Ludhiana.

Gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh Jassi were shot dead by the Kolkata police team based on ‘pin-pointed’ information. A Kolkata police inspector was also injured during the shoot-out and is under treatment. West Bengal STF’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vineet Goel said that the police wanted to arrest the gangsters and asked them to surrender but they started firing.

“They (Jaspreet & Jaipal) are accused of killing two ASIs in Punjab last week. They were involved in other crimes including robbery and dacoity. Punjab Police have confirmed their identity. A team of Punjab Police has arrived here,” said Goel yesterday.

He said that Jaipal had been absconding since 2014 and had committed many heinous crimes. “Both had a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs respectively. Rs 7 lakh cash, 5 weapons, and 89 live rounds of ammunition were seized from the flat,” said Goel.

According to Punjab police, the gangster was wanted in more than 25 sensational criminal cases. “Jaipal was presently involved in smuggling of drugs from across the border in close collaboration with major drug smugglers based in Pakistan,” said Punjab police.

Bhullar and Jassi had been on the run since the killings of two assistant sub-inspectors at the new grain market at Jagraon in Ludhiana. Their two other accomplices were nabbed by a joint team of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh at a railway station near Gwalior, minutes before they were to take a train to Maharashtra on May 28.