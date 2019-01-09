Kerala Police’s FB page overtakes New York Police Department, crosses 1 million Likes

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 2:22 PM

Satya Yadav, Head of Facebook India (Trust & Safety) will be making an official announcement of this achievement at an event headed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the police headquarters on Thursday

Source: Kerala Police/Facebook

The official Facebook page of Kerala Police has gained over 1 million likes and is setting new records. The Kerala Police has surpassed the New York Police (NYPD) which happens to be the largest police force in the United States in the parameter of social media acclaim.

Kerala Police thanked the people for their support. (Source: Kerala Police/Facebook)

Satya Yadav, head of Facebook India (Trust & Safety) will be making an official announcement of this achievement at an event headed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the police headquarters tomorrow on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister will also be honouring the officials and other staff members for this achievement.

Source: Kerala Police/Facebook

Not only has the page earned more popularity on Facebook than the pages of New York Police and Queensland Police, but also happens to be the most popular Facebook page among all the police forces in India as well.

READ ALSO | The Accidental Prime Minister: Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on trailer, petitioner to move SC 

The Queensland Police Service has been liked by 934,551 people while NYPD was liked by 790,498 people. Kerala Police surpassed them with 1,007,440 likes.

Recently, the Kerala Police launched a public campaign to gain one million likes by New Year, and received widespread support from the people on the social media.

