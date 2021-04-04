Kerala Assembly Elections: Voting date and time, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, opinion poll results – All you need to know

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Polling on April 6 (Tuesday)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: Polling for all 140 seats in Kerala will take place in single phase on April 6 (Tuesday). While the contest is largely between Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, is trying its luck under the leadership of K Surendran. In 2016, the LDF had won 97 sweats while Congress bagged 47 and the BJP just 1. The Nemon assembly constituency was the only place where the saffron party emerged victorious by trouncing Left. Here, BJP’s O Rajagopal was up against Left’s V Sivankutty. This time, Sivankutty is up against K Muraleedharan of Congress and Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala: Total seat – 140

Reserved for SCs: 14

Reserved for STs: 02

Number of Polling Stations: 40,771

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Key candidates and constituencies

Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency: VV Rameshan (Left) vs AKM Ashraf (IUML) vs K Surendran (BJP)

(Surendran is Kerala BJP President. In 2016, Surendran lost this constituency by just 89 votes. He got 56,781 votes while IUML’s PB Abdul Razak secured 56,870 votes. Surendran is also contesting from Konni Assembly seat.)

Palakkad Assembly Constituency: CP Pramod (Left) vs Shafi Parambil (Congress) vs E Sreedharan (BJP)

(Dr E Sreedharan is among the finest engineers India has ever produced. He is credited with changing the face of public transport in the country with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. He served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation between 1995 and 2012. He is the most valuable pick by BJP for Kerala.)

Thrissur Assembly Constituency: P Balachandran (Left) vs Padmaja Venugopal (Congress) vs Suresh Gopi (BJP)

(Padmaja Venugopal is the daughter of Congress leader K Karunakaran. She is currently serving as one of the general secretaries of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Suresh Gopi is an actor, playback singer and television presenter. He has worked predominantly in Malayalam cinema. He unsuccessfully contested from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. He lost the poll by over 1.20 lakh votes.)

Puthuppally Assembly Constituency: Jaick C Thomas (Left) vs Oommen Chandy (Congress) vs N Hari (BJP)

(Oommen Chandy is the senior Congress leader who has served as the Chief Minister of Kerala for two terms, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2011)

Kanhangad Assembly Constituency: E Chandrasekharan (Left) vs PV Suresh (Congress) vs M Balraj (BJP)

(Edayillam Chandrasekharan is the current Revenue Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry)

Haripad Assembly Constituency: R Sajilal (Left) vs Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) vs K. Soman (BJP)

(Ramesh Chennithala is a senior Congress leader, who also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2016. He has also served as the state Home Minister in the Government of Kerala.)

Dharmadom Assembly Constituency: Pinarayi Vijayan (Left) vs C Raghunath (Congress) vs CK Padmanabhan (BJP)

Pinarayi Vijayan is the sitting chief minister of Kerala. He is the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala CPI(M) from 1998 to 2015. He has also served in the state government as Minister of Electric Power and Co-operatives from 1996 to 1998.

Mattanur Assembly Constituency: KK Shailaja (Left) vs Illikkal Agasthy (RSP) vs Biju Elakkuzhi (BJP)

“Shailaja is the Health Minister in the Vijayan government. She was praised for handling Covid situation in early days quite well but later the ‘Kerala model’ began to take hit once the cases started rising to the point that it became the second most hit after Maharashtra. Still, Kerala is at the second position in terms of acive number of cases after Maharashtra.)

Full List of Constituencies

SI. No. Assembly Constituency No and Name

1. 1 – Manjeshwar

2. 2 – Kasaragod

3. 3 – Udma

4. 4 – Kanhangad

5. 5 – Trikaripur

6. 6 – Payyannur

7. 7 – Kalliasseri

8. 8 – Taliparamba

9. 9 – Irikkur

10. 10 – Azhikode

11. 11 – Kannur

12. 12 – Dharmadam

13. 13 – Thalassery

14. 14 – Kuthuparamba

15. 15 – Mattannur

16. 16 – Peravoor

17. 17 – Mananthavady (ST)

18. 18 – Sulthanbathery (ST)

19. 19 – Kalpetta

20. 20 – Vadakara

21. 21 – Kuttiadi

22. 22 – Nadapuram

23. 23 – Quilandy

24. 24 – Perambra

25. 25 – Balusseri (SC)

26. 26 – Elathur

27. 27 – Kozhikode North

28. 28 – Kozhikode South

29. 29 – Beypore

30. 30 – Kunnamangalam

31. 31 – Koduvally

32. 32 – Thiruvambadi

33. 33 – Kondotty

34. 34 – Ernad

35. 35 – Nilambur

36. 36 – Wandoor (SC)

37. 37 – Manjeri

38. 38 – Perinthalmanna

39. 39 – Mankada

40. 40- Malappuram

41. 41- Vengara

42. 42 – Vallikunnu

43. 43 – Tirurangadi

44. 44 – Tanur

45. 45 – Tirur

46. 46 – Kottakkal

47. 47 – Thavanur

48. 48 – Ponnani

49. 49 – Thrithala

50. 50 – Pattambi

51. 51 – Shornur

52. 52 – Ottappalam

53. 53 – Kongad (SC)

54. 54 – Mannarkkad

55. 55 – Malampuzha

56. 56 – Palakkad

57. 57 – Tarur (SC)

58. 58 – Chittur

59. 59 – Nemmara

60. 60 – Alathur

61. 61 – Chelakkara (SC)

62. 62 – Kunnamkulam

63. 63 – Guruvayoor

64. 64 – Manalur

65. 65 – Wadakkanchery

66. 66 – Ollur

67. 67 – Thrissur

68. 68 – Nattika (SC)

69. 69 – Kaipamangalam

70. 70 – Irinjalakuda

71. 71 – Pudukkad

72. 72 – Chalakudy

73. 73 – Kodungallur

74. 74 – Perumbavoor

75. 75 – Angamaly

76. 76 – Aluva

77. 77 – Kalamassery

78. 78 – Paravur

79. 79 – Vypeen

80. 80 – Kochi

81. 81 – Thripunithura

82. 82 – Ernakulam

83. 83 – Thrikkakara

84. 84 – Kunnathunad (SC)

85. 85 – Piravom

86. 86 – Muvattupuzha

87. 87 – Kothamangalam

88. 88 – Devikulam (SC)

89. 89 – Udumbanchola

90. 90 – Thodupuzha

91. 91 – Idukki

92. 92 – Peerumade

93. 93 – Pala

94. 94 – Kaduthuruthy

95. 95 – Vaikom (SC)

96. 96 – Ettumanoor

97. 97 – Kottayam

98. 98 – Puthuppally

99. 99 – Changanassery

100. 100 – Kanjirappally

101. 101 – Poonjar

102. 102 – Aroor

103. 103 – Cherthala

104. 104 – Alappuzha

105. 105 – Ambalappuzha

106. 106 – Kuttanad

107. 107 – Haripad

108. 108 – Kayamkulam

109. 109 – Mavelikkara (SC)

110. 110 – Chengannur

111. 111 – Thiruvalla

112. 112 – Ranni

113. 113 – Aranmula

114. 114 – Konni

115. 115 – Adoor (SC)

116. 116 – Karunagappally

117. 117 – Chavara

118. 118 – Kunnathur (SC)

119. 119 – Kottarakkara

120. 120 – Pathanapuram

121. 121 – Punalur

122. 122 – Chadayamangalam

123. 123 – Kundara

124. 124 – Kollam

125. 125 – Eravipuram

126. 126 – Chathannoor

127. 127 – Varkala

128. 128 – Attingal (SC)

129. 129 – Chirayinkeezhu (SC)

130. 130 – Nedumangad

131. 131 – Vamanapuram

132. 132 – Kazhakoottam

133. 133 – Vattiyoorkavu

134. 134 – Thiruvananthapuram

135. 135 – Nemom

136. 136 – Aruvikkara

137. 137 – Parassala

138. 138 – Kattakkada

139. 139 – Kovalam

140. 140 – Neyyattinkara

What opinion polls have predicted

Except for one, all opinion polls have predicted return of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister of Kerala. Left-led LDF is predicted to get 72 to 95 of 140 seats while Congress-led UDF may get 41 to 69 seats. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 3 to 7 seats.

Covid protocol for safe election

1) Every person shall wear face mask during every election related activity.

2)At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: (a) Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out; (b) Sanitizer shall be made available

at all locations.

3) Social distancing shall be maintained as per the Covid guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

4) Large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms.

5)Adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid guidelines.