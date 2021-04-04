Kerala Assembly Elections: Voting date and time, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, opinion poll results – All you need to know

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule, Voting Date and Time: In 2016, the LDF had won 97 sweats while Congress bagged 47 and the BJP just 1. The Nemon assembly constituency was the only place where the saffron party emerged victorious by trouncing Left.
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Polling on April 6 (Tuesday)
Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: Polling for all 140 seats in Kerala will take place in single phase on April 6 (Tuesday). While the contest is largely between Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, is trying its luck under the leadership of K Surendran. In 2016, the LDF had won 97 sweats while Congress bagged 47 and the BJP just 1. The Nemon assembly constituency was the only place where the saffron party emerged victorious by trouncing Left. Here, BJP’s O Rajagopal was up against Left’s V Sivankutty. This time, Sivankutty is up against K Muraleedharan of Congress and Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Key candidates and constituencies
Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency: VV Rameshan (Left) vs AKM Ashraf (IUML) vs K Surendran (BJP)
(Surendran is Kerala BJP President. In 2016, Surendran lost this constituency by just 89 votes. He got 56,781 votes while IUML’s PB Abdul Razak secured 56,870 votes. Surendran is also contesting from Konni Assembly seat.)
Palakkad Assembly Constituency: CP Pramod (Left) vs Shafi Parambil (Congress) vs E Sreedharan (BJP)
(Dr E Sreedharan is among the finest engineers India has ever produced. He is credited with changing the face of public transport in the country with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. He served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation between 1995 and 2012. He is the most valuable pick by BJP for Kerala.)
Thrissur Assembly Constituency: P Balachandran (Left) vs Padmaja Venugopal (Congress) vs Suresh Gopi (BJP)
(Padmaja Venugopal is the daughter of Congress leader K Karunakaran. She is currently serving as one of the general secretaries of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Suresh Gopi is an actor, playback singer and television presenter. He has worked predominantly in Malayalam cinema. He unsuccessfully contested from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. He lost the poll by over 1.20 lakh votes.)
Puthuppally Assembly Constituency: Jaick C Thomas (Left) vs Oommen Chandy (Congress) vs N Hari (BJP)
(Oommen Chandy is the senior Congress leader who has served as the Chief Minister of Kerala for two terms, from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2011)
Kanhangad Assembly Constituency: E Chandrasekharan (Left) vs PV Suresh (Congress) vs M Balraj (BJP)
(Edayillam Chandrasekharan is the current Revenue Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry)
Haripad Assembly Constituency: R Sajilal (Left) vs Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) vs K. Soman (BJP)
(Ramesh Chennithala is a senior Congress leader, who also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2016. He has also served as the state Home Minister in the Government of Kerala.)
Dharmadom Assembly Constituency: Pinarayi Vijayan (Left) vs C Raghunath (Congress) vs CK Padmanabhan (BJP)
Pinarayi Vijayan is the sitting chief minister of Kerala. He is the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala CPI(M) from 1998 to 2015. He has also served in the state government as Minister of Electric Power and Co-operatives from 1996 to 1998.
Mattanur Assembly Constituency: KK Shailaja (Left) vs Illikkal Agasthy (RSP) vs Biju Elakkuzhi (BJP)
“Shailaja is the Health Minister in the Vijayan government. She was praised for handling Covid situation in early days quite well but later the ‘Kerala model’ began to take hit once the cases started rising to the point that it became the second most hit after Maharashtra. Still, Kerala is at the second position in terms of acive number of cases after Maharashtra.)
Except for one, all opinion polls have predicted return of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister of Kerala. Left-led LDF is predicted to get 72 to 95 of 140 seats while Congress-led UDF may get 41 to 69 seats. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 3 to 7 seats.
Covid protocol for safe election
1) Every person shall wear face mask during every election related activity. 2)At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes: (a) Thermal Scanning of all persons shall be carried out; (b) Sanitizer shall be made available at all locations. 3) Social distancing shall be maintained as per the Covid guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs. 4) Large halls should be identified and utilized to ensure social distancing norms. 5)Adequate number of vehicles shall be mobilized for movement of polling personnel, security personnel to ensure compliance of Covid guidelines.