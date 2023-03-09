KCR real target: K Kavitha hits out at BJP government alleging ‘political witch hunt’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday denied the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegations against her in the Delhi excise policy case, alleging that it was a “political witch hunt” against her father, who she claimed was the “real target”. The central probe agency has summoned her for questioning in connection with the case on Thursday.

Kavitha took to Twitter on late Wednesday night saying she will appear before ED on March 11 in the Delhi excise case. “I will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on March 11, 2023,” Kavitha tweeted.

The BRS leader’s remarks came a day after the ED arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai, seen as a close aide of Kavitha, over his alleged involvement in making deals for the supply of liquor by various companies and securing the distribution licences for them from the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

“This is a political witch hunt in which my father, the CM of Telangana is the real target of the BJP because he is opposed to that party. I am not afraid and I will cooperate with any investigation by any agency. I have done nothing wrong,” Kavitha said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Kavitha is also scheduled to participate in a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Budget Session of the Parliament.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I’ll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it. I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India,” she said. Kavitha further accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in a political witch-hunt and said that her party will continue to fight the “oppressive” and “anti-people” regime of the BJP.”Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people,” Kavitha added.

A CBI team had recorded her statement in connection with the excise case on December 11 at her Hyderabad residence during her questioning that continued for several hours.