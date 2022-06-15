Kashmir: Terrorist involved in bank manager’s killing neutralised by security forces

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district today. One of them was involved in the recent targeted killing of a bank manager in the Valley.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Elaqaie Dihati Bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam.

“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district,” the officer tweeted.

The 22 people killed by terrorists in these 20 attacks include a Kashmiri Pandit government official, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants and four leaders at the Panchayat level. Four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and three local residents are also in the list.

Those killed in these attacks included Ali Mohammad Ganai, a policeman; Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch; Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier; Tajamul Mohidin Dar, a local resident; Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO); Vishal Kumar, a CRPF personnel; Satish Kumar Singh, a member of the Rajput community; Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Hindu government employee and TV artiste Amreen Bhat.

The sharp spike in targeted attacks in the Valley started in May this year following the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat on May 12.

Bhat’s killing sparked demonstrations by around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees at various places. They demanded they be relocated outside the Valley. However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday made it clear the employees would not be moved out of the Valley but transferred to safer locations.