Karur Karur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aasee.M. Thiagarajan DMK Awaited
Anbarasan. N IND Awaited
Anbazhagan. T IND Awaited
Arulmaniarasu. P IND Awaited
Asarudheen. A IND Awaited
Babu. G IND Awaited
Baskar. P IND Awaited
Bharathi. P IND Awaited
Daniya. P IND Awaited
Devastin Augustin. G IND Awaited
Dinesh Kumar. K IND Awaited
Dinesh. B IND Awaited
Duraisamy. J IND Awaited
Elamathi. S IND Awaited
Gopala Krishnan. A IND Awaited
Gunasekaran. K Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Hari Raaj. B IND Awaited
Hariharan. S IND Awaited
Jayagopal. P BSP Awaited
Kalairaj. K IND Awaited
Kalimuthu. R IND Awaited
Kalimuthu. V Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Kanagaraj. P IND Awaited
Kanagaraj. S IND Awaited
Kandasamy. P IND Awaited
Karthikperumal. R IND Awaited
Karunamoorthy. S IND Awaited
Karuppaiya. R Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Kathiravan. P IND Awaited
Kathirvel. K IND Awaited
Krishnakumar. K IND Awaited
M.R. Vijayabhaskar AIADMK Awaited
Mailvaganan. B IND Awaited
Manikandan IND Awaited
Manoj. P IND Awaited
Mariammal. P.M IND Awaited
Mathanraj. P IND Awaited
Mathiyalagan V.P Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Mohamad Ismail. M IND Awaited
Murali. M IND Awaited
Muthu. K.R IND Awaited
Nandhakumar. A IND Awaited
Palamuthir Selvan. O IND Awaited
Palanirajan. K IND Awaited
Palanivel. P IND Awaited
Parameswari IND Awaited
Prakash. N IND Awaited
Prasanth. S IND Awaited
Praveenkumar. J IND Awaited
Raguraman Muruganantham IND Awaited
Rajapandian. K IND Awaited
Ramachandran. A Ganasangam Party of India Awaited
Sampath. S IND Awaited
Saravanan. R IND Awaited
Sathish Kumar. S IND Awaited
Sathish. P IND Awaited
Seetha Lakshmi. D IND Awaited
Senbagakumar. L IND Awaited
Senthilkumar. G IND Awaited
Senthilkumar. M IND Awaited
Sivakumar. A IND Awaited
Sivakumar. N IND Awaited
Sivakumar. V IND Awaited
Soundara Rajan. R IND Awaited
Soundaryan. K IND Awaited
Stephenraj. L IND Awaited
Subash Malayalam. T IND Awaited
Suriyakumar. J IND Awaited
Thamilalagan. A IND Awaited
Thangavelraj. S IND Awaited
Thirugnanam. M IND Awaited
Thiyagarajan. M IND Awaited
Vanitha. K.M IND Awaited
Vigneshwaran. D IND Awaited
Vijaya Baskar. R.V IND Awaited
Vijayan. K IND Awaited
Vineeth. B IND Awaited
Vinothkumar. N IND Awaited
Yoonus Ali. R IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Karur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Karur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 93.41% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Karur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Karur with a margin of 12448 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Karur assembly elections?

Karur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Senthilbalaji V Vijayabhaskar. M.R 12448
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Karur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Karur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.