Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Cabinet approves roll-back of controversial anti-conversion law

In a major development, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday announced its decision to repeal the controversial anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government in the state.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (also known as the anti-conversion Bill) was passed by voice vote amid walkout by Opposition Congress members in September.

The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill had been cleared by the Assembly on December 23, 2021 but was not introduced in the Upper House as the BJP lacked a clear majority at the time.

In May 2022, an ordinance was issued to facilitate the introduction of the anti-conversion law. The Bill was introduced during the Monsoon Session with the BJP then enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council.

The law prescribed imprisonment of three to five years along with a fine of Rs 25,000 in case of conversion due to “force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means” or “by a promise of marriage.”

According to the provisions in the law, any person who is a “victim” of attempts of “forced conversion,” his or her relatives, or even an acquaintance, could file a complaint.

The Bill also mandated that persons who wished to convert to another faith should give a declaration in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance to the district magistrate or the additional district magistrate specially authorised by the district magistrate in this regard of his residing district or place of birth within the state.

The offence under the Bill was non-bailable and cognisable.

The Congress, which was voted to power in the state with a stunning majority last month, has now announced roll back of the anti-conversion law.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)