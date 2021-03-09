Jyotiraditya Scindia responds to Rahul Gandhi day after ‘backbencher’ remark – Here’s what he said

Rahul Gandhi yesterday said that had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress, he would have certainly become a chief minister but is now a backbencher in the BJP.

A day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi remarked that former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a backbencher in the BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP today responded to Rahul’s comment. Scindia said that had Rahul been so concerned the same way before, the situation would have been different now. “It would have been a different situation, had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now when I was in Congress,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Interacting with Congress Youth Wing leaders, Rahul yesterday said that had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress, he would have certainly become a chief minister but is now a backbencher in the BJP. Rahul stated that Scindia had the option to work and strengthen the organisation. Rahul claimed to have told Jyotiraditya that one day he will become the Chief Minister.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress along with 21 Madhya Pradesh MLAs who were loyal to him and had joined the BJP last year. This had resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia had put up a strong fight for the CM’s chair after the Congress emerged victorious in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in December 2018. However, the Congress leadership chose to trust its old guard Kamal Nath with the responsibility. This had miffed Scindia and he later moved to the BJP.

Joining the saffron party on March 11 last year, Scindia had claimed that the aim of public service was not being fulfilled by the Congress party. He also said that the present condition of the Congress party indicates that it is not what it used to be. The saffron party had rolled out a red carpet for Scindia who was given a Rajya Sabha seat hours within joining the BJP.