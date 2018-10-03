Justice Surya Kant: Himachal Pradesh High Court gets new Chief Justice

On January 10, the collegium had recommended the name of Justice Kant, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC for the top post of the HP HC.

Justice Surya Kant was on Wednesday appointed chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, nearly nine months after the Supreme Court collegium recommended his name for the post. The post of chief justice of the high court had been lying vacant since April, 2017.

On January 10, the collegium had recommended the name of Justice Kant, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC for the top post of the HP HC. Incidentally, the Law Ministry issued the notification announcing his appointment on the day Justice Ranjan Gogoi took oath as the next Chief Justice of India.

Kant was the Advocate General of Haryana till his elevation as a permanent judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in January, 2004.