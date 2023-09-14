JNU student alleges rape by man on promise of marriage, booked

A student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alleged that she was raped by a man who had falsely promised to marry her in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, reports PTI.

The complainant, a resident of the JNU campus in south Delhi, stated that she met the accused through an organization approximately four years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “They became friends. On April 3, she was at the accused’s flat in Wazirabad. Suddenly, he approached her, assuring her of marriage, and engaged in a physical relationship. Now, the accused is refusing to marry the complainant.”

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Wazirabad police station.

Probe is on in the case, he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)