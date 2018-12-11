Jhalrapatan election result: Vasundhara Raje vs Manvendra Singh – check result of this Rajasthan Assembly constituency

Jhalrapatan election result: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is facing Congress’ Manvendra Singh in the Jhalrapatan constituency that she has held for three terms. While Vasundhara Raje is the incumbent chief minister, Manvendra Singh is the son of former BJP veteran Jaswant Singh. Raje has a dual challenge on her hands this time. On one hand is the tough job of retaining power in a state that has never voted the incumbent government to power since 1993. On the other is the prestige battle to save her seat against the son of a veteran from her own party. While the chief minister is faced with high anti-incumbency sentiment. On the other hand, Manvendra Singh is trying hard to woo local voters. The leader who recently joined the BJP is banking high on the public sentiment by telling the people about the alleged disrespect meted out to his father Jaswant Singh by the saffron party.
The Jhalarapatan constituency falls in Jhalawar district. The other three – Dag, Khanpur and Manohar Thana — are also held by the BJP. The Jhalrapatan constituency has thrice returned Raje as MLA since 2003.
Jhalrapatan election result: Result of Jhalrapatan elections in 2013
The Congress is hopeful that Singh will manage to stop Raje’s winning juggernaut to the Legislative Assembly. Even if he doesn’t, the Congress has somehow managed to embarrass the BJP by fielding a veteran BJP leader’s son against its tallest leader in the state.
Raje had first become the chief minister of Rajasthan in 2003 when she had defeated Rama Pilot, widow of Congress stalwart Rajesh Pilot, by a margin of 27,000 votes. Later, in 2008, the BJP failed to make a comeback. However, Raje retained the seat after she defeated Congress’ Mohan Lal by over 32,000 votes. In the 2013 polls, Raje led her party to another thumping victory in the state as she defeated Congress’ Meenakshi Chandrawat by nearly 60,000 votes. The BJP had won 163 seats out of 200 seats in this election.
