Jhalrapatan election result: Vasundhara Raje vs Manvendra Singh – check result of this Rajasthan Assembly constituency

BJP’s Vasundhara Raje faces Congress’ Manvendra Singh in the Jhalrapatan constituency

Jhalrapatan election result: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is facing Congress’ Manvendra Singh in the Jhalrapatan constituency that she has held for three terms. While Vasundhara Raje is the incumbent chief minister, Manvendra Singh is the son of former BJP veteran Jaswant Singh. Raje has a dual challenge on her hands this time. On one hand is the tough job of retaining power in a state that has never voted the incumbent government to power since 1993. On the other is the prestige battle to save her seat against the son of a veteran from her own party. While the chief minister is faced with high anti-incumbency sentiment. On the other hand, Manvendra Singh is trying hard to woo local voters. The leader who recently joined the BJP is banking high on the public sentiment by telling the people about the alleged disrespect meted out to his father Jaswant Singh by the saffron party.

The Jhalarapatan constituency falls in Jhalawar district. The other three – Dag, Khanpur and Manohar Thana — are also held by the BJP. The Jhalrapatan constituency has thrice returned Raje as MLA since 2003.

Jhalrapatan election result: Result of Jhalrapatan elections in 2013

Rajasthan election: Find Complete list of winners below

1: AJMER NORTH

2: AJMER SOUTH

3: BEAWAR

4: KEKRI

5: KISHANGARH

6: MASUDA

7(a) : NASIRABAD

8: PUSHKAR

ALWAR

1: ALWAR RURAL

2: ALWAR URBAN

3: BANSUR

4: BEHROR

5: KATHUMAR

6: KISHANGARH BAS

7: MUNDAWAR

8: RAJGARH-LAXMANGARH

9: RAMGARH

10: THANAGAZI

11: TIJARA

BANSWARA

1: BAGIDORA

2: BANSWARA

3: GARHI

4: GHATOL

5: KUSHALGARH

BARAN

1: ANTA

2: BARAN-ATRU

3: CHHABRA

4: KISHANGANJ

BARMER

1: BARMER

2: BAYTOO

3: CHOHTAN

4: GUDAMALANI

5: PACHPADRA

6: SHEO

7: SIWANA

BHARATPUR

1: BAYANA

2: BHARATPUR

3: DEEG – KUMHER

4: KAMAN

5: NADBAI

6: NAGAR

7(a) : WEIR

7(b): WEIR : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

BHILWARA

1: ASIND

2: BHILWARA

3: JAHAZPUR

4: MANDAL

5(a) : MANDALGARH

5(b): MANDALGARH : BYE ELECTION ON 29-01-2018

6: SAHARA

7: SHAHPURA

BIKANER

1: BIKANER EAST

2: BIKANER WEST

3: DUNGARGARH

4: KHAJUWALA

5: KOLAYAT

6: LUNKARANSAR

7: NOKHA

BUNDI

1: BUNDI

2: HINDOLI

3: KESHORAIPATAN

CHITTORGARGH

1: BARI SADRI

2: BEGUN

3: CHITTORGARH

4: KAPASAN

5: NIMBAHERA

CHURU

1: CHURU

2: RATANGARH

3: SADULPUR

4: SARDARSHAHAR

5: SUJANGARH

6: TARANAGAR

DAUSA

1: BANDIKUI

2: DAUSA

3: LALSOT

4: MAHUWA

5: SIKRAI

DHOLPUR

1: BARI

2: BASERI

3(a) : DHOLPUR

3(b): DHOLPUR : BYE ELECTION 09-04-2017

4: RAJAKHERA

DUNGARPUR

1: ASPUR

2: CHORASI

3: DUNGARPUR

4: SAGWARA

GANGANAGAR

1: ANUPGARH

2: GANGANAGAR

3: KARANPUR

4: RAISINGHNAGAR

5: SADULSHAHAR

6: SURATGARH

HANUMANGARGH

1: BHADRA

2: HANUMANGARH

3: NOHAR

4: PILIBANGA

5: SANGARIA

JAIPUR

1: ADARSH NAGAR

2: AMBER

3: BAGRU

4: BASSI

5: CHAKSU

6: CHOMU

7: CIVIL LINES

8: DUDU

9: HAWAMAHAL

10: JAMWA RAMGARH

11: JHOTWARA

12: KISHANPOLE

13: KOTPUTLI

14: MALVIYA NAGAR

15: PHULERA

16: SANGANER

17: SHAHPURA

18: VIDHYADHAR NAGAR

19: VIRATNAGAR

JAISALMER

1: JAISALMER

2: POKARAN

JALORE

1: AHORE

2: BHINMAL

3: JALORE

4: RANIWARA

5: SANCHORE

JHALAWAR

1: DAG

2: JHALRAPATAN

3: KHANPUR

4: MANOHAR THANA

JHUNJHUNU

1: JHUNJHUNU

2: KHETRI

3: MANDAWA

4: NAWALGARH

5: PILANI

6(a) : SURAJGARH

6(b): SURAJGARH : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

7: UDAIPURWATI

JODHPUR

1: BHOPALGARH

2: BILARA

3: JODHPUR

4: LOHAWAT

5: LUNI

6: OSIAN

7: PHALODI

8: SARDARPURA

9: SHERGARH

10: SOORSAGAR

KARAULI

1: TODABHIM

2: HINDAUN

3: KARAULI

4: SAPOTRA

KOTA

1: KOTA NORTH

2(a) : KOTA SOUTH

2(b): KOTA SOUTH : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

3: LADPURA

4: PIPALDA

5: RAMGANJ MANDI

6: SANGOD

NAGAUR

1: DEEDWANA

2: DEGANA

3: JAYAL

4: KHINVSAR

5: LADNUN

6: MAKRANA

7: MERTA

8: NAGAUR

9: NAWAN

10: PARBATSAR

PALI

1: BALI

2: JAITARAN

3: MARWAR JUNCTION

4: PALI

5: SOJAT

6: SUMERPUR

PRATAPGARGH

1: DHARIAWAD

2: PRATAPGARH

RAJSAMAND

1: BHIM

2: KUMBHALGARH

3: NATHDWARA

4: RAJSAMAND

SAWAI MADHOPUR

1: BAMANWAS

2: GANGAPUR

3: KHANDAR

4: SAWAI MADHOPUR

SIKAR

1: DANTARAMGARH

2: DHOD

3: FATEHPUR

4: KHANDELA

5: LACHMANGARH

6: NEEM KA THANA

7: SIKAR

8: SRIMADHOPUR

SIROHI

1: PINDWARA-ABU

2: REODAR

3: SIROHI

TONK

1: DEOLI-UNIARA

2: MALPURA

3: NIWAI

4: TONK

UDAIPUR

1: GOGUNDA

2: JHADOL

3: KHERWARA

4: MAVLI

5: SALUMBER

6: UDAIPUR

7: UDAIPUR RURAL

8: VALLABH NAGAR

The Congress is hopeful that Singh will manage to stop Raje’s winning juggernaut to the Legislative Assembly. Even if he doesn’t, the Congress has somehow managed to embarrass the BJP by fielding a veteran BJP leader’s son against its tallest leader in the state.

Raje had first become the chief minister of Rajasthan in 2003 when she had defeated Rama Pilot, widow of Congress stalwart Rajesh Pilot, by a margin of 27,000 votes. Later, in 2008, the BJP failed to make a comeback. However, Raje retained the seat after she defeated Congress’ Mohan Lal by over 32,000 votes. In the 2013 polls, Raje led her party to another thumping victory in the state as she defeated Congress’ Meenakshi Chandrawat by nearly 60,000 votes. The BJP had won 163 seats out of 200 seats in this election.