JDU split complete: Sharad Yadav faction names party Loktantrik Janata Dal; know details here

Yadav will not be a part of LJD (IE)

The faction led by rebel senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has announced its own party – Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). However, Yadav will not be a part of LJD. Formation of the new party marks a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United. The announcement was today made by Sushila Morale, who has been appointed as party’s national secretary. Yadav was also present at the press conference where Morale made the announcement. However, he is not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) is still sub-judice. Yadav said the LJD would have his blessings. “A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor),” Morale said at the press conference.

Morale, too, clarified that Yadav would not be a part of the new party. Sharad Yadav-led faction had approached Delhi High Court after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the JD(U) symbol. Yadav, former JD(U) president, had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification as an MP from Rajya Sabha.

Yadav had rebelled against Kumar after he announced snapping ties with the Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata party, against which he had fought elections,last year.

In 2015, JD(U) had become part of the grand alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and the Congress and won the Bihar Assembly polls. Sharad Yadav had said that Kumar’s decision was taken against the mandate of the people. Even after Yadav’s protest, an overwhelming number of elected party members and most office bearers sided with Kumar.

In his plea, Yadav alleged he was not given any chance to present his views by the Rajya Sabha chairman before he passed the order of his disqualification. The former Rajya Sabha MP also said the December 4, 2017 order had disqualified him in an “extremely casual and callous way”.