Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election Results 2020 Date, Time: When and where to check results online

Jammu and Kashmir DDCs Election Results 2020 Date and Time: The counting of votes for 280 seats of Jammu and Kashmir District Development Councils (DDCs) will commence at 9 am on Tuesday (December 22). The elections, which began on November 28, concluded on Saturday. The polling was held in eight phases — November 28, December 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and 19. A total of 51 per cent voter turnout was recorded in DDCs election, the first democratic exercise after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The elections were held through ballot papers, so it might take a little longer for the final results. State Election Commissioner KK Sharma on Sunday said that all necessary arrangements have been made for counting which will begin at 9 am in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Among the 280 seats that went to the polls, 140 are in Jammu Division and 140 are in Kashmir Division.

The trends will start coming in after 9 and results will be available on the official website of the state commission — ceojammukashmir.nic.in.

The Returning Officers will be in-charge of the counting process for each constituency, the state poll body chief said on Sunday. The entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency, he told PTI. The commissioner also said that the counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.

Ahead of the results, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the grassroots-level elected representatives would help J&K scale new heights of development. He thanked voters, the election machinery, security agencies, political parties, and independent candidates for their participation in the ‘festival of democracy’. The Governor said that the festival of democracy ended on Saturday and he was hopeful that this will prove a milestone in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.