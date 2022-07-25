Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag administration withdraws ‘flag fee’ circular amid backlash

The Jammu and Kashmir administration came in for severe criticism over a circular issued by the Anantnag district administration demanding Rs. 20 as a flag fee went viral on social media. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag were asked to cough up Rs 20 as a “deposit fee” for the Tricolor, The Indian Express reported.

While a senior district official clarified that the campaign was purely voluntary and no one was being forced to pay the amount, the circular had to be withdrawn after it was widely shared on social media.

The announcement, informing shopkeepers of the diktat, was made from a loudspeaker-equipped vehicle in the district of South Kashmir.

“By order of the Anantnag district administration, every shopkeeper is asked to deposit Rs 20 at the office which grants him a trade licence. It is possible that those who do not deposit Rs 20 may face action. So to protect themselves and complete this formality they should deposit Rs.20.” the announcement said.

A similar circular was issued by Chief Education Officer last week, stating: “As per the directions of the Chief Education Officer Budgam, all the HOIs (Heads of Institutions) of this zone are asked to collect Rs 20 per head from the students and staff members of the school to deposit the same in ZEO office within four days.” The circular was issued by the Zonal Education Officer in Chadoora, Budgam.

“In case of more than one student belonging to the same family, charges from only one student can be collected as per instructions,” it added.

Kashmir School Education Director Tasaduq Hussain Mir did not respond to media seeking comments on the controversial circular.

The viral video of the public announcement in the Bijbehara municipality in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was also shared by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter. The announcement in Kashmiri also warned locals of “action against them” if they refused to join the campaign.

“The manner in which the J & K admin is forcing students, shopkeepers & employees to pay for the national flag to hoist it is as if Kashmir is an enemy territory that needs to be captured. Patriotism comes naturally and cannot be imposed,” Mufti wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.