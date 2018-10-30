Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding on December 12

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 10:04 PM

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal -- scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families -- shall get married in Mumbai on December 12, their parents announced here on Tuesday.

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding, Isha Ambani marriage date, Mukesh Ambani, Nita AmbaniDuring the weekend prior to wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and families in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities. (ANI)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal — scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families — shall get married in Mumbai on December 12, their parents announced here on Tuesday. “We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place on December 12, 2018 at the residence of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Mumbai. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture,” said a statement this evening.

During the weekend prior to wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and families in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Isha and Anand as they start their journey of togetherness, said parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding on December 12
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition