INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expels son Ajay Chautala as family fued grows

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 2:32 PM

Taking a strong stance on the growing family feud within the INLD, party supremo Om Prakash Chautala expelled his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala from the primary membership of the party for "anti-party activities".

Arora read out a letter from Om Prakash Chautala, who is in Tihar Jail in the national capital, communicating his decision to all.

Taking a strong stance on the growing family feud within the INLD, party supremo Om Prakash Chautala expelled his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala from the primary membership of the party for “anti-party activities”. The expulsion decision was announced by the Indian National Lok Dal state unit chief Ashok Arora here on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders and Ajay Chautala’s younger brother, Abhay Singh Chautala.

Arora read out a letter from Om Prakash Chautala, who is in Tihar Jail in the national capital, communicating his decision to all. A meeting of the INLD leadership has been called here on November 17.

Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother, Digvijay Chautala, who are the sons of Ajay Chautala, were expelled from the primary membership on November 2 by their grandfather, bringing the bitterness within the Chautala clan out in the open.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? Apply Now for your Credit Card on BankBazaar. Maximum Rewards, Zero Fee and much more!

Ajay Chautala, who was out of Tihar on parole, was touring various parts of Haryana to mobilise support for the party meeting and a rally he has called in Jind on November 17. Reacting to the expulsion of Ajay Chautala, his son Digvijay Chautala said that the whole exercise was a “conspiracy” and the expulsion letter was “forged”.

Earlier, refusing to accept his expulsion, Dushyant had pointed out that neither has his expulsion order been issued officially by the INLD nor has the party’s national executive met to decide the issue.

Dushyant, who was also removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board, claimed that he had learnt about his ‘expulsion’ only through the media.

The INLD, which is Haryana’s main opposition party, could be heading for a split with the fight within the Chautala family spilling out into the open over the past few days.

Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala are the great-grandsons of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The action follows activities of both youth leaders and their supporters when they tried to project Dushyant as the chief ministerial face in Haryana next year.

O.P. Chautala and his elder son, Ajay, were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years’ in prison by a Central Bureau of Investigation court in Delhi.

Father and son have been barred from contesting elections due to the conviction.

The INLD has been managed by Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, who has been the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly, since then.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expels son Ajay Chautala as family fued grows
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition