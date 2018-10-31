Indira Gandhi death Anniversary: Manmohan Singh, Sonia, Rahul pay tribute to former PM

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 9:16 AM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Indira Gandhi, Indira Gandhi death, Indira Gandhi death anniversary, October 31, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Former Prime Minister, india newsFormer Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo: Express archives)

Indira Gandhi death Anniversary: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. They paid floral tributes at the slain leader’s memorial at Shakti Sthal here.

“Remembering Dadi (grandma) today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. “Today we honour… the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen,” the Congress party said.

“Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development and most importantly upliftment of all sections of society,” the party tweeted. On October 31, 1984, two of Indira Gandhi’s bodyguards — Satwant Singh and Beant Singh — gunned her down at her 1, Safdarjung Road residence here.

