India known for its political stability: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

In a video address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey today.

“India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today’s world; the government of India is recognised as a decisive government and is known for its progressive economic and social decisions,” he said while addressing the National Rozgar Mela.

PM Modi distributed nearly 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various central government departments.

As many as 43 places across the country were connected with the Rozgar Mela during the Prime Minister’s address, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Noting that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal has only just begun, PM Modi said that this is a very significant moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute towards making India a developed country in the next 25 years.

Congratulating the newly inducted recruits and their family members on the occasion, he said, “Along with the present, you must give everything for the future of the country.”

These selected candidates from across the country will be joining the government in various departments, including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The PM also mentioned that the National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the present government, while stating how the BJP and NDA-ruled states are organising similar Rozgar Melas regularly.

Referring to initiatives like Mudra Scheme, Startup India, and Stand Up India, PM Modi spoke about the emerging opportunities for employment and self-employment in the economy. He also mentioned that now youngsters are becoming job creators.

PM Modi also said that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented, with institutions such as the SSC, the UPSC, and the RRB offering more employment with new systems. These institutions are focussed on making the recruitment process simple, transparent and easy, he pointed out, adding that they have reduced the recruitment cycle from one to two years to a few months.