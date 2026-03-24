Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a “useful exchange of views” with US President Donald Trump. This was Trump’s first conversation with Modi since tensions escalated in West Asia. The two leaders discussed on the situation in the Middle East, with a key emphasis on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026

PM Modi posted on X that he received a call from President Trump and discussed the evolving crisis. “I received a call from President Trump. We had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” the Prime Minister said.

President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 24, 2026

He also stated India’s position on de-escalation and peace. “Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi posted. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route, has been at the centre of global concern as tensions in the region continue.

First call since tensions escalated

The conversation is significant as it is the first direct contact between Modi and Trump after the latest flare-up in the Middle East. The call comes amid uncertainty over the trajectory of the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had revealed the call, saying the two leaders discussed “the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open”.

India pushes for dialogue

Modi has consistently stressed diplomacy as the way forward. Earlier in the day, he told Parliament that India has been in touch with multiple countries in the region and beyond.

“Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia. We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States,” he said.

He added that India is working to ensure safe movement of its ships even during the conflict. “Through diplomacy, India is trying to ensure safe commutation of the country’s ships even in a war situation. India has opted for a solution through dialogue to resolve this issue,” Modi said.